BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

BRANFORD, Conn., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (NASDAQ:BTAI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference being held May 21-23, 2018 in New York, NY.



Conference Details:

Conference: UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, May 21, 2018

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the Bioxcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTI):

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. The company's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

