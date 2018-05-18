XUNLEI Announces Change of Management

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei") (NASDAQ:XNET), an industry leading cloud-based bandwidth acceleration technology company in China, announced today that Mr. Peng Huang will resign from his role as the Company's Chief Operating Officer for personal reasons. The resignation will be effective on May 31, 2018. Following his resignation, Mr. Huang will continue to support the Company and serve as its strategy consultant.



"I would like to thank Mr. Peng Huang for his contributions to the Company with his professionalism and outstanding technical expertise and wish him well and continued success in his future endeavor," said Mr. Lei Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei.

