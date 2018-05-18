Applied Materials to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. announced today that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.



Mr. Durn will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York on Thursday, May 31 beginning at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET.

Mr. Durn will also participate in a question-and-answer session at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 5 beginning at 2:20 p.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of these sessions will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations and a replay of each event will be available for at least three months.

