Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Director

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2018 3:48am   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Matthew Gili to its Board of Directors following his appointment as President and CEO of the Company.

About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) owns Pumpkin Hollow - the only major, shovel-ready and fully-permitted copper project in North America. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold, silver, as well as a large iron resource.

Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground mine which is expected to move into construction shortly with a view to near-term commencement of copper production; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit, a large-scale copper deposit which is currently undergoing an optimization program to target a reduced-capex, staged-development approach. 

Additional Information
For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website (www.nevadacopper.com) and visit our Pumpkin Hollow virtual tour.

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

Stephen Gill, Non-Executive Chairman

For further information call:

Rich Matthews,
VP Marketing and Investor Relations
Phone 604-355-7179
Toll free: 1-877-648-8266
Email:rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

