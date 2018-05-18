Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Matthew Gili to its Board of Directors following his appointment as President and CEO of the Company.



About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) owns Pumpkin Hollow - the only major, shovel-ready and fully-permitted copper project in North America. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold, silver, as well as a large iron resource.

Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground mine which is expected to move into construction shortly with a view to near-term commencement of copper production; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit, a large-scale copper deposit which is currently undergoing an optimization program to target a reduced-capex, staged-development approach.

