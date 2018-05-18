Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

PRESS RELEASE



The Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech was held on May 17, 2018.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid.

The board members and the managing director were discharged from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2017.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Board members Mats Arnhög,

Magnhild Sandberg-Wollheim, Peter Sjöstrand and Peter Thelin were re-elected. The Meeting also resolved to

re-elect Mats Arnhög as Chairman of the Board. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor.

Furthermore, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved that the Election Committee shall be composed of representatives for the three largest owners, as per the end of September, 2018, as well as the Chairman of the Board.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal concerning guidelines for remuneration to the President and other senior executives. The guidelines essentially conform to the principles applied to date.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved to authorize the Board, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of not more than 14 million new shares and/or convertibles with the corresponding dilution effect, with or without pre-emptive rights for the company's shareholders.

Lund, May 18, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

