The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

BENSALEM, Pa., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the May 21, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased A10 Networks, Inc. ("A10" or the "Company") (NYSE:ATEN) securities between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A10 investors have until May 21, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their A10 investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On January 16, 2018, A10 announced that it expected fourth quarter 2017 revenue to be between $55.5 million and $56.0 million, which was below its prior guidance of $64.0 million to $67.0 million. On this news, A10's stock price fell nearly 14%, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee was investigating the Company's revenue recognition practices from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017, inclusive. On this news, A10's stock price fell nearly 12% on January 31, 2018, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of A10 during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 21, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

