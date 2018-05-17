Intact Financial Corporation Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) announced today that due to strong demand, the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,000,000 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 7 (the "Series 7 Preferred Shares"), which increases the size of the previously announced offering to 10,000,000 Series 7 Preferred Shares in aggregate, to be offered on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. together with BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial. The Series 7 Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $25.00 per Series 7 Preferred Share, representing aggregate gross proceeds of $250 million. The Series 7 Preferred Shares will yield 4.90% per annum. The dividend rate will be reset on June 30, 2023 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.55%. The Series 7 Preferred Share offering is expected to close on or about May 29, 2018.

Holders of the Series 7 Preferred Shares will have the right, at their option, to convert their Series 7 Preferred Shares into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Shares, Series 8 (the "Series 8 Preferred Shares"), subject to certain conditions, on June 30, 2023 and on June 30 every five years thereafter. The holders of Series 8 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive floating rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Intact, at a rate equal to the 90-day Canadian Treasury Bill rate plus 2.55%.

The Series 7 Preferred Shares and the Series 8 Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series 7 Preferred Shares or the Series 8 Preferred Shares in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with close to $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 13,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada and the U.S. In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the anticipated closing of the offering.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including, without limitation the timing and completion of the offering.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, including completion of the offering.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, those made in the "Risk Management" sections of management's discussion and analysis of operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the three months ended March 31, 2018 and those that may be made in the prospectus supplement to be filed in respect of the offering. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward- looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries:

Stephanie Sorensen

Director, External Communications

416 344-8027

stephanie.sorensen@intact.net

Investor Inquiries:

Ken Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer

855 646-8228 ext. 87383

kenneth.anderson@intact.net