Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2018 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta , May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX:CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Cardinal held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 41,740,097 votes representing 36.60% of the total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.



By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) 40,017,763 99.33 270,637 0.67

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) M. Scott Ratushny 35,013,816 86.91 5,274,584 13.09 John A. Brussa 32,264,807 80.08 8,023,593 19.92 David D. Johnson 39,982,593 99.24 305,807 0.76 Stephanie Sterling 39,811,151 98.82 477,249 1.18 Gregory T. Tisdale 39,795,519 98.78 492,881 1.22

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) 41,545,537 99.55 187,143 0.45

By non-binding advisory resolution concerning Cardinal's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:



Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) 36,978,658 91.78 3,309,742 8.22

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendments to Cardinal's restricted bonus award incentive plan were approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) 23,994,009 59.56 16,294,391 40.44

