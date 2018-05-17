Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2018 Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, Alberta , May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX:CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Cardinal held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 41,740,097 votes representing 36.60% of the total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|40,017,763
|99.33
|270,637
|0.67
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|M. Scott Ratushny
|35,013,816
|86.91
|5,274,584
|13.09
|John A. Brussa
|32,264,807
|80.08
|8,023,593
|19.92
|David D. Johnson
|39,982,593
|99.24
|305,807
|0.76
|Stephanie Sterling
|39,811,151
|98.82
|477,249
|1.18
|Gregory T. Tisdale
|39,795,519
|98.78
|492,881
|1.22
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|41,545,537
|99.55
|187,143
|0.45
By non-binding advisory resolution concerning Cardinal's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|36,978,658
|91.78
|3,309,742
|8.22
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the amendments to Cardinal's restricted bonus award incentive plan were approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|23,994,009
|59.56
|16,294,391
|40.44
About Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal operates low decline oil properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
