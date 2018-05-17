Westar Energy declares dividend

TOPEKA, Kan., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share payable June 20, 2018, on the company's common stock. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2018.

As Kansas' largest electric utility, Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) provides customers the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes. We have 7,800 MW of electric generation capacity that includes renewables and traditional power sources with half the electricity supplied to our more than 700,000 customers from emissions free sources: nuclear, wind and solar, with a third coming from renewables. We are a leader in electric transmission in Kansas coordinating a network of lines and substations that supports one of the largest consolidations of wind energy in the nation. Our employees live, volunteer and work in the communities we serve.

