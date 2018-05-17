Obalon Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced that Andy Rasdal, Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Plovanic, Chief Financial Officer of Obalon, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, May 21, 2018, Presentation at 9:30am EST

Grand Hyatt New York

Webcast Available at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/ubsx001/052118a_as/?entity=76_E7PVRRB

Live audio webcasts of the presentation can be accessed through the link above. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following each presentation.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. The Obalon management team has over 150 combined years of experience in developing and commercializing novel medical technologies with a track record of financial and clinical excellence. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com.

