ePlus Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HERNDON, Va., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) today announced that on May 24, 2018, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



Date: May 24, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 870-9226, domestic, (973) 890-8320, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic, (404) 537-3406, international Passcode: 8579587 (live and replay) Webcast: http://www.eplus.com/investors (live and replay)

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and be available through June 1, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.



About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus. ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact:

Kleyton Parkhurst, SVP

ePlus inc.

kparkhurst@eplus.com

703-984-8150