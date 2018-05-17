BCG Re-elects Rich Lesser as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today that Rich Lesser was elected for a third three-year term as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018.



Rich's re-election comes on the heels of another year of strong, double-digit growth for BCG in 2017 and a remarkable four-year period in which growth has averaged 15% per year. Fueled by this performance, the firm continues to expand its market-leading capabilities to create unique value and advantage for its clients, delivered across 50 countries by 16,000 employees, including more than 1,100 partners.

BCG's partner group re-elected Rich in a multi-round voting process. Each BCG partner, regardless of seniority, has an equal vote in the CEO election, a reflection of BCG's collaborative, non-hierarchical culture and unique model of governance and partnership.

"I want to thank my fellow partners for their renewed trust and confidence," said Rich. "I am enormously honored and energized to continue as BCG's CEO, and I look forward to continuing to work with our incredibly talented, diverse teams to help our clients thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Among Rich's priorities for his third term will be broadening and deepening BCG's client relationships through focused investments in both industry and functional expertise, including digital, analytics, and other transformative capabilities. He intends to continue strengthening BCG's people agenda, with a big push on diversity, agile ways of working, and new career path experiences across BCG's fast-growing and diversifying portfolio of capabilities and businesses. Rich remains deeply committed to BCG's contributions to society more broadly through the firm's sustained focus on social impact, working alongside leading global and local institutions.

BCG was founded in 1963 by the late Bruce Henderson and has been led by just six CEOs during the course of its history.

For further information, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

