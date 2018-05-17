II-VI Incorporated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in May 2018:



B. Riley FBR's 19 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Santa Monica on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 3:30 PM PDT





Cowen and Company's 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 9:40 AM EDT

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

