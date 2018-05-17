Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DOTHAN, Ala., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) (CPI), specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results on June 4, 2018, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Construction Partners has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter results which will be broadcast live over the Internet on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).



By Phone: Dial 412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through June 11th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13680338#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Construction Partner's Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.



Construction Partners is a civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

