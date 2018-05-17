The Cooper Companies to Present at William Blair Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on June 13, 2018. Albert G. White III, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled to begin at 2:20 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper is dedicated to being A Quality of Life Company™ with a focus on delivering shareholder value. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on women's health, fertility and diagnostics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 11,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

