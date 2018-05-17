Vyome Biosciences Presents Two Novel Treatments for Drug-Resistant Skin Microbes at the International Investigative Dermatology 2018 Meeting

NEW DELHI, India, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyome Biosciences, a clinical-stage company developing novel treatments for skin diseases caused by resistant microbes, today announced two poster presentations at the International Investigative Dermatology (IID) 2018 Meeting being held from May 16-19, 2018 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla. The first poster describes the efficacy of Vyome's proprietary antifungal agents for treatment of antifungal-resistant Trichophyton, which is the most common cause of Athlete's foot and Toe-nail infections. The second poster describes a novel antibiotic that is effective against drug-resistant Propionibacterium acnes, which is now present in 1 in 3 patients of acne. Vyome is leveraging its unique library of resistant skin bacteria and fungus isolated from patients to develop next generation treatments.



Poster Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Molecular characterization of a multidrug-resistant dermatophyte strain from a clinical non-responder and development of a potential therapy

Session: Poster Session III

Poster Number: 1046

Date/Time: Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. EDT

Presentation Title: Preclinical evaluation of a novel fluoroquinolone for its multi-dimensional therapeutic effects against drug-resistant Propionibacterium acnes induced acne

Session: Poster Session III

Poster Number: 1108

Date/Time: Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. EDT

About Vyome Biosciences

Vyome Biosciences is an innovation-driven, clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which has novel platforms technologies and a deep pipeline of novel drugs for antibiotic resistant acne, and other opportunistic skin pathogens. The company's lead drug candidate, VB 1953, is a topical treatment product candidate for antibiotic resistant acne being studied in phase 2 trials. Vyome has a deep pipeline of preclinical new chemical entities, which are unique in their ability to overcome the development of resistance and are based on its patented Dual Action Rational Therapeutics (DARTs) technology. Vyome has developed clinically proven antifungal products based on innovative and patented technology platform Molecular Replacement Therapeutics (MRT™). Vyome has assembled a world-class team of scientific and business development experts who have a track record of conducting scientific research, developing breakthrough products and building sustainable businesses. More information is available at http://www.vyome.in and @VyomeBio.

Media contact:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

(646) 751-4361

jo@lifescipublicrelations.com