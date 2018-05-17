xMatters Promotes Kendra Niedziejko to Chief Financial Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMatters (www.xmatters.com), the integration-driven collaboration platform that accelerates incident response and resolution, today announced the promotion of Kendra Niedziejko to Chief Financial Officer.



Niedziejko had previously served as the company's Vice President of Finance since October 2014, and has over 20 years of experience in building high-growth technology companies. Prior to joining xMatters, Niedziejko played a pivotal role in completing IPOs at both E-LOAN and OpenTable.

At xMatters, her major achievements have included closing a $42M debt financing round with Golub Capital in August 2016, and a $40M Series D Funding Round led by Goldman Sachs in February 2018.

"I'm deeply honored to take the helm at such a critical point in xMatters' corporate development, and excited to help lead us through our next exciting chapter of continued growth and expansion," said Niedziejko. "Now that our Series D funding is complete, my primary focus will be on leading new initiatives to continue increasing xMatters' consistent year-over-year revenue increase, as well as creating additional shareholder value."

"Kendra has been instrumental to the growth of our business and consistent success, and we're thrilled to announce her promotion to CFO," said Troy McAlpin, CEO at xMatters. "Her vast experience, expertise, and deep knowledge of our market are invaluable, and we couldn't be prouder to elevate her to this new leadership position."

Niedziejko graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a B.S. in Business Administration, and also holds a CPA license in California.

xMatters' market-leading incident management solution empowers organizations to proactively prevent outages, resolve incidents, and keep the right people informed. By bringing structure to collaboration and using intelligent automation to drive underlying workflows to resolution, xMatters empowers companies to minimize — and even proactively avoid — the business impact from major incidents. xMatters' customer base includes such global household names as Vodafone, Danske Bank, Sony Network Entertainment, Molina Healthcare, AXA Insurance, and The Telegraph.

About xMatters

xMatters enhances collaboration by relaying relevant data between key systems while engaging the right people to proactively resolve issues. This integration-driven approach enables enterprises to avoid costly incidents, prevent outages, and streamline DevOps processes. For any given situation, xMatters automatically identifies the appropriate individuals or group and empowers them to take action. With over 200 integrations across a wide range of IT tools, xMatters is used by individual teams for day-to-day tasks, and across thousands of teams at Global 2000 companies working together at enterprise scale. Founded in 2000, xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, with additional offices worldwide.