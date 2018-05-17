Celiac Disease KOL and Management Meetings around the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovate") (NASDAQ:INNT), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory disease, announced that it plans to host a KOL (Key Opinion Leader) Event and Management Meetings June 4th while attending the 2018 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference in Washington, D.C.



The event is expected to feature thought leaders discussing celiac disease drug development led by Joseph Murray, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic and new basic research around larazotide's mechanism of action, pharmacology and dose response led by Anthony Blikslager, DVM, Ph.D. of North Carolina State University.

Event: Innovate KOL Panel Date: Monday, June 4, 2018 Time: 10:00am-11:00am (Eastern Time) Location: Marriott Marquis – Dogwood Room (Mezzanine Level) 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Management expects to be in attendance for one-on-one meetings with the scientific community and other interested parties from 8am to 5pm on June 4.



To attend the KOL event register on our website. To book an individual appointment with management, please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. at +1 917.214.3514 or meetings@innovatebiopharma.com.

Innovate intends to make available a live webcast and subsequent replay of the event on its website. To access the webcast, please visit the tab in the Events and Presentations section of Innovate's investor relations website.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT):

Innovate is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases. Innovate's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in NASH. In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability.

In celiac disease, larazotide is the only drug which has successfully met the primary endpoint with statistical significance in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial (342 patients). Innovate successfully completed the End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA in 2017 and is preparing to begin Phase 3 registration clinical trials for celiac disease later in 2018. Larazotide has been exposed to more than 800 subjects in clinical trials demonstrating a favorable safety profile comparable to placebo for long-term chronic administration. Larazotide has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for celiac disease.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to our operations and business strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to our ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to us, or at all, the success, timing and cost of our drug development program and our ongoing or future clinical trials, the lengthy and unpredictable nature of the drug approval process, and our ability to commercialize our product candidates if approved. These risks and uncertainties include, but may not be limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 14, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kendyle Woodard

Tel: 919-275-1933

Email: investor.relations@innovatebiopharma.com

www.innovatebiopharma.com