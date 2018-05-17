Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, May 24, 2018, it will release its 4th Quarter results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 4:30 P.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-672-0241, and quoting the reservation number 21889742. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21889742 then follow system prompts.

For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

OR

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com