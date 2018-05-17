Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Lanny Shirk as President of the Company's Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations, effective May 21. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. ASA Operations, located in Anaheim, California, provides high-speed and hard-metal machining, assembly and kitting for aerostructures.



In this role, Mr. Shirk will oversee all ASA operations and profitability of the organization as well as identify new areas for growth and improvement in productivity, efficiency and customer service aligned with the overall Cadence corporate strategy. He succeeds Bob Zubaty, who has chosen to leave Cadence Aerospace to pursue other opportunities after serving as Interim President.

"We are excited to welcome Lanny Shirk to the Cadence Aerospace team and look forward to his contributions. Throughout his career, Lanny has demonstrated a keen ability to optimize teams to achieve operational and functional excellence while creating and fostering an environment that continually supports innovation and employee engagement," said Tom Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace. "At the same time, Cadence Aerospace sincerely thanks Bob Zubaty for his leadership and dedication to our Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Shirk brings more than 33 years of aerospace industry operational experience to his new role at Cadence Aerospace. Most recently, he served as Senior Director at Orbital ATK, a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. In this role, Mr. Shirk had fiscal responsibility and oversight of four major aerospace and defense programs, including responsibility for customer outcomes, operational excellence and performance.

He spent the majority of his career at Vought Aircraft, a company later acquired by Triumph Group, an international supplier of aerospace services, structures, systems and support. As President of Triumph Group in Los Angeles, he led the operations for four manufacturing facilities and achieved Triumph Group Most Improved Company Award for 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Shirk served the company as a Sourcing Transition Senior Manager, responsible for the consolidation and streamlining of machining, sheet metal and processing operations. Between 1989 and 2009, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility at Vought in the areas of assembly, fabrication, site management, industrial engineering and other technical roles. Mr. Shirk began his career at the Boeing Corporation, where he was a Methods Analyst and a Senior Estimator.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company's Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

