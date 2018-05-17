First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") (NASDAQ:FMBI), the holding company for First Midwest Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.11 per share. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on July 10, 2018 to common stockholders of record on June 29, 2018 and will represent the 142nd consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.



About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in the Midwest, with over $14 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI. First Midwest's website is www.firstmidwest.com.

Contact Information

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

(708) 831-7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com