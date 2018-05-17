Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints, in partnership with workforce management solution provider Kronos, will host an online panel discussion, titled: Predictive And Flexible Scheduling: What, When, Where & Why on May 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.



Labor And Employment Expert, Legal Counsel, And Analyst To Address Predictive Scheduling Technology & Processes For Compliance And Engaging The Modern Retail Workforce





Workforce management expert panelists will include:

Mollie Lombardi , Co-Founder of Aptitude Research Partners;

, Co-Founder of Aptitude Research Partners; Dr. Nathan D. Woods , Analytical Labor and Employment Expert Consultant at Edgeworth Economics; and

, Analytical Labor and Employment Expert Consultant at Edgeworth Economics; and Bruce M. Steen , Chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group at McGuireWoods LLP.

, Chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group at McGuireWoods LLP. Debbie Hauss (Moderator): Editor-in-Chief at Retail TouchPoints

This discussion precedes statewide predictive scheduling legislation set to take effect on July 1 in Oregon and will consider a range of predictive scheduling (a.k.a. secure, fair, or restrictive scheduling) laws that have already been passed in states and municipalities across the U.S., including in CA, IL, OR, NY, NH, VT, and WA, as well as those that have been debated in state legislatures in AL, AZ, IN, MI, and OH.

"There is an accelerating trend of state and local governments aiming to move beyond the traditional protections afforded by federal law," said Bruce M. Steen, Chair of the Labor and Employment Practice Group at McGuireWoods, LLP. "California has spearheaded this movement, but many other states are following suit. Family leave, predictive scheduling, right to disconnect bills, increases in minimum wage and other initiatives at local levels are just the beginning. The movement is expected to continue and grow. Now is the time to prepare with data and employee training."

The webcast will focus on educating viewers about the technology and processes needed to comply with predictive scheduling legislation and better forecast their staffing needs. It will also address how predictive scheduling processes creates more flexibility and freedom for the modern workforce, resulting in increased employee engagement and satisfaction. Retailers with predictive scheduling processes in place are:

1.6X more likely to cite engagement levels above industry average;

81% more likely to have better customer retention than competitors; and

1.8X more likely to have low turnover rates.

"Retail technology is evolving but so are the experiences and expectations of consumers and employees alike," said Mollie Lombardi, Co-Founder of Aptitude Research Partners. "Automated solutions for fair scheduling not only help organizations comply with legal requirements, but also lead them to reevaluate scheduling processes and cultural values—a process that creates consistency and the flexibility that today's workforce expects and ultimately results in increased engagement, lower turnover and higher customer retention."

Key takeaways from the discussion will include:

The definition of predictive and flexible scheduling;

The impact of predictive/flexible scheduling solutions on retailers;

Why predictive scheduling is especially important for the modern retail workforce;

How retailers can prepare for predictive scheduling; and

State and local legal ramifications of non-compliance.

The free webinar, sponsored by Kronos, debuts on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. For access to both the live webcast and on-demand recording, you may register here for Predictive And Flexible Scheduling: What, When, Where & Why.

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of a weekly newsletter, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, an insightful editorial blog, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit https://www.kronos.com to learn more.

Sheri Butts

sheri@gthreecom.com

O: 201.257.8528 x248

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68b5c0e8-82a5-4d8d-ab97-741c868d21e2

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.