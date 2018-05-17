Martinrea International Holds New Technical Center Grand Opening in Auburn Hills, Michigan

TORONTO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) today celebrated the official grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art technical center located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The grand opening event included facility tours, a tech show display, appearances from state, Oakland County and City of Auburn Hills officials, and an open house for customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.



Martinrea's two-story 108,000 square footage technical center combines research and development, process and product engineering, and testing capabilities for all of its Business Units under one roof in an open and collaborative environment. The facility is currently home to 156 employees representing all business units and functional areas, with the ability to expand and add additional jobs.

Located at 2100 North Opdyke, Auburn Hills, MI, the new facility features open meeting spaces for team collaboration, a fitness center, outdoor patio, and electric vehicle charging stations. The building even touts a slide connecting the second and first floors.

"We're excited about the synergies that will result from having all business units and functional areas represented under one roof with state-of-the-art lab space attached to the office," says Martinrea President and CEO Pat D'Eramo. "In addition, our new location ensures prime visibility by our customers and partners in the automotive space."

The building project was supported by a $420,000 performance-based grant from the state of Michigan and an eight-year property tax abatement valued at $852,000 from the city of Auburn Hills.

"The fact that Martinrea is expanding here is a testament to Michigan's global leadership in automotive R&D and advanced manufacturing," said Gov. Rick Snyder. "Martinrea's success in Michigan communicates to global companies that our state holds great opportunities for growing their businesses. We thank Martinrea for this commitment to Michigan and for bringing good jobs to our residents."

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 44 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. Additional information about Martinrea can be found at www.martinrea.com.

