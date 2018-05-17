David Fowkes joins Imperial Capital, LLC as a Managing Director in Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial") announced that David Fowkes has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Group. He is based in Houston, Texas.



With over 23 years of experience in advisory and execution in M&A, capital markets and restructuring with a strong concentration in aviation (including commercial fixed wing, helicopter, corporate jet and aviation leasing company clients), Mr. Fowkes joins Imperial Capital from Seabury Consulting's restructuring and corporate finance advisory practice. Mr. Fowkes' previous experience includes multiple assignments in investment banking and restructuring at Seabury Group, Director of M&A and integration at helicopter operator Bristow Group, a senior member of Deutsche Bank's special situation group focusing on aviation related investments, lending and advisory, M&A and capital markets coverage at Lehman Brothers, and capital markets structuring and execution at Citigroup and Salomon Brothers.

"Imperial is building a strong aviation platform that combines restructuring advisory with strong capital markets and M&A advisory and execution capability," said Mr. Fowkes, "I am excited to pursue opportunities in the aviation space as part of Imperial's established and committed team,"

"We are thrilled to have David join us as we continue to expand Imperial's aviation team," said Marc Bilbao, Co-Head of Imperial Capital's Restructuring & Recapitalization group. "The addition of David with the overall focus for growth in this sector will add significant depth to our practice."

Mr. Fowkes earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.

