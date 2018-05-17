Michigan Job Fair Offers Immediate Job Openings

DETROIT, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobFairGiant.com is sponsoring the Hired in Michigan Job Fair.



The job fair will take place on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Over 50 employers will be onsite ready to say "You're Hired" to qualified candidates.

Several job opportunities for experienced candidates, entry-level workers, military veterans, recent college graduates, recent high school graduates, returning citizens, executives, skilled trades workers and current college students.



Hiring employers include: XPO Logistics, Nino Salvaggio Stores, Blue Water Trucking, Greektown Casino Hotel, Life Center, Global Information Technologies, AFLAC, Wright Tree Service, Experi-Metal, Inc., Green For Life Environmental, Michigan Army National Guard, Atlas Trucking Co., Premier Business Products, Steptron Technologies, Kar's Nuts, Henry Ford Health Systems, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Primerica, Mass Mutual Michigan Metro, Renewal by Andersen, Securitas/Pinkerton and many more employers.

"Due to the improvement in the Michigan job market hiring companies are struggling to find and hire new employees. The number of unemployed job seekers has decreased, and recruiters are offering competitive salaries and benefits to attract potential candidates." - CJ Eason Community Outreach Director for JobFairGiant.com

Who are we: JobFairGiant.com the largest monthly job expo host in Michigan with 12 years of experience recruiting candidates for national employers and statewide employers hiring for immediate positions.

Event Details:

Wyndham Hotel

Thursday, May 31, 2018

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

34911 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, Michigan

Interested candidates can review a list of participating employers on our website at www.jobfairgiant.com. Employers call 734-956-4550 for details.



