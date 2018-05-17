Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing

Washington, D.C., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute announced today that Amy DeMaria will become Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing, effective June 11, 2018. DeMaria is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a nonprofit that has been a pioneer in changing the way rare diseases are treated.



"Amy is a talented, creative, results-oriented executive with a track record of building innovative communications and marketing programs in high-profile nonprofit organizations. As a key member of my senior management team, I believe Amy will add tremendous value as we work to strengthen the Institute's brand identity, increase the visibility of our programs, and further enhance the impact our work is making in the world," said incoming Aspen Institute President and CEO Daniel R. Porterfield.



For the past 13 years, DeMaria has led communications at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation during a time of unprecedented growth and change, including the development of several life-extending drugs that treat the basic genetic defect in cystic fibrosis, a rare, fatal disease that constricts the lungs and makes breathing difficult. She positioned the Foundation in the media as a leader in the development of therapies for rare diseases, rebranded the organization, ushered it into the digital age, and dramatically increased its visibility in national, high-impact media outlets.



DeMaria's work has garnered a number of high-profile, national awards sponsored by media outlets and organizations including Advertising Age, Modern Healthcare, and the Public Relations Society of America. In 2017, she was named "Woman of the Year" by the industry group Washington Women in PR.



Previously, DeMaria led communications at Georgetown University Medical Center where she managed the communications around the sale of Georgetown University Hospital to a private healthcare company, MedStar Health, and the integration of the two systems. She has also worked at the global communications firm Porter Novelli, and as an aide to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala. DeMaria received a BA in political science from Emory University.



"I am thrilled to be joining the Aspen Institute, especially at such a transitional point in its history," said DeMaria. "The Institute's programming is world renowned, and I am excited to work with its leaders and Trustees to help elevate even further its important work, and to communicate its impact."



The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

