Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) today announced that Linda Hollembaek has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.



Ms. Hollembaek is formerly senior vice president, Integration Management Officer of Lexmark International Inc., a global manufacturer and provider of printing and imaging services, where she served nearly two decades optimizing supply chains and bolstering global customer service. She began her career with Eastman Kodak Company, performing roles spanning logistics, finance, sales and operations, and later was an operations leader for Danka Services International.

"Linda's demonstrated track record for transformational leadership combined with significant expertise in software, supply chain, logistics and service make her a welcome addition to the Board," said John Huntz, chairman of the Board of Directors of Manhattan Associates. "We're delighted she is joining at this pivotal inflection point in Manhattan's evolution as the company expands its solution set to meet the changing needs of today's digital commerce environment and accelerates its cloud transformation."

"With expanding market opportunity and unsurpassed technological innovation, Manhattan Associates is poised for long-term growth," noted Ms. Hollembaek. "I'm energized to be part of an organization that combines disciplined operational execution and exceptional strategic vision with the most talented people in supply chain and omnichannel commerce."

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

Press Contact:

Rick Fernandez

Manhattan Associates

678-597-6988

rfernandez@manh.com