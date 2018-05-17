Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

A foremost authority on digital transformation, Liz Tinkham helped Microsoft and other major brands develop modern data enterprises, move to the cloud and build better software faster

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company that has changed the dynamics of managing and consuming data for the largest companies in the world, today announced the appointment of long-time Accenture business leader, Liz Tinkham, to its Advisory Board. Having built and grown her career over three decades at Accenture – including a tenure as the global business lead for Microsoft – she has become a prominent voice on the ways businesses can successfully navigate digital transformation to move fast and use software to win.

Tinkham will play a lead role in developing the company's advisory board, which will be comprised of proven business leaders who have previously served as executives and trusted advisors to some of the largest companies in the world. This appointment comes at a crucial moment for Delphix, which has seen explosive growth across its portfolio comprised of over one-third of the Fortune 100.

In addition, Tinkham will help Delphix build more strategic partnerships and better leverage those relationships to accelerate business growth. Most recently, Delphix announced the expansion of its Partner First Program. The program expands Delphix's work with key partners and integrators to empower more companies – across financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences and other vertical markets – accelerate application development, bolster growth and gain a competitive advantage in the digital-first business landscape.

"Data has never held more strategic importance for companies, and yet it's never been harder to manage," said Chris Cook, CEO of Delphix. "Liz has played an active role in the evolution of the software-driven digital revolution. She also has intimate knowledge of the integrator community, which is a key part of the Delphix expansion strategy. With that wide perspective, she perfectly understands our mission to free the world from debilitating data challenges in order to transform a business through faster, higher quality releases, insights, and automation."

Delphix gives enterprises the ability to deliver high quality software at the pace needed to thrive in the Digital Economy. We provide self-service data to accelerate workflows for developers, testers and AI analysts so enterprises can better leverage data as a strategic asset. We enable data to flow freely, securely, and at lower cost—on prem and across clouds.

"Digital transformation is a difficult journey and data is both a key resource and a major inhibitor to the speed necessary to win in today's Digital Economy," said Liz Tinkham, newest member of the Delphix Advisory Board. "Delphix opens up the flow of data to enable companies to bring high quality software to life in a fraction of the time previously thought possible. It's a perfect fit for enterprises who are under constant pressure to move faster each day."

In addition to her experience at Accenture, Liz is a recognized leader in the development of women and minority leaders. She has led several global diversity programs to help boost the number of women executives. She's currently an adjunct professor at the University of Washington where she teaches undergraduate courses on business consulting and serves on the University's Advisory Board for the Global Business Program.

Delphix's mission is to free companies from data friction and accelerate innovation. Fortune 100 companies use the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform to connect, virtualize, secure and manage data in the cloud and in on-premise environments. For more information visit www.delphix.com.

