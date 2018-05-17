LECTRA: World's largest automotive interiors supplier adopts Lectra's agile high-volume fabric-cutting solution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

World's largest automotive interiors supplier adopts Lectra's agile high-volume fabric-cutting solution

China-based Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors improves cutting precision with Lectra's Vector® iX6

Paris, May 17, 2018 - Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, is pleased to announce that Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the world's largest supplier of vehicle interior components, has adopted the Vector iX6® advanced fabric-cutting solution to stay apace of evolving production needs.

YFAI supplies a broad range of products spanning instrument panels, cockpit systems, door panels, floor consoles and overhead consoles-the majority of which incorporate vinyl and laminated woven fabric pieces.

Growing consumer demand for personalization and customization is contributing to an overall increase in soft trim content in vehicle interior components. The Vector iX6 provided by Lectra is intended to help YFAI increase the capacity and fabric-cutting efficiency of its new vehicle program in Anting.

In the manufacturing of vehicle interiors, cutting level precision is of the utmost importance because pieces must fit into door panel designs with a high degree of accuracy. Equipped with a special cutting blade, Vector iX6's ultra-precise cutting improves material utilization by minimizing buffer between parts. The solution's superior cutting control software and high-frequency vibration cutting also enable a considerable improvement in productivity.

"As vehicle interior designs become increasingly complex, process requirements change accordingly," remarks Guan Qinghua, Director, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, YFAI. "The ability to achieve greater productivity and precision for the smaller fabric and vinyl pieces becomes particularly critical. Lectra's Vector iX6 satisfies this need while also improving fabric utilization and cutting efficiency."

"Understanding evolving market trends lies at the heart of what we do," states Javier Garcia, Senior Vice-President, Automotive Sales, Lectra. "Since its launch, Vector iX6 has been quickly adopted by interior component suppliers like YFAI. VectorAuto iX6 contributes to a drastic reduction in the manufacturing cost per set, especially for small parts produced using vinyl and other materials complex to cut."





About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With nearly 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $313 million in 2017. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com



