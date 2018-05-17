Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Announces Acquisition, State License

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTC:REFG), a Nevada corporation specializing in state-of-the-art financial services structured to serve the medical cannabis and banking industries, announced today that it has acquired SpeedyGrow, a Wyoming corporation with licenses to grow and process hemp in the state of Colorado. The company extracts full spectrum CBD. Along with the acquisition, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions also acquired SpeedyVeg (speedyveg.com), a proprietary, organic soil nutrient with specific benefit to growing healthy plants and maximizing yield.



"We weren't initially anticipating entering this space," said Jeremy Roberts, CEO of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions. "But after careful consideration, the opportunity to expand our footprint in the state-sanctioned cannabis space was too good of an opportunity for our shareholders to pass up."

"We are excited to come into the Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions family," said David Schenk, SpeedyGrow's President. "We have had a remarkable experience working with Jeremy and his team. We believe the future is bright for our combined company."

"We continue to focus on our core competency, which is providing best-in-class payment processing and banking services," said Mr. Roberts. "This acquisition is yet another revenue stream for our investors."

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions: Our mission is to provide end-to-end management, across multiple management systems, for medicinal marijuana operations. Many medicinal marijuana companies have experienced such rapid growth that they are finding it difficult to manage all aspects of their operation. In order to become a successful and compliant medicinal marijuana operation, effective management must depend on many different systems. REFG solves the fragmentation problem by identifying tools that are important to dispensaries, and customizing those tools specifically to the industry. We strive to create awareness within the medicinal marijuana industry and to develop an environmentally friendly, economically sustainable business while increasing shareholder value. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.take.green.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of REFG to be materially different from the statements made herein.

