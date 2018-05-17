MacB FPGA Expert to Discuss Configuration Bitstreams at Symposium Workshop

ROANOKE, Va., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that Program Manager John Hallman, a technical expert with the company's Secure Computing and Communications (SCC) division, has been invited to present "The Need for Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Bitstream Verification" on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. during the Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Workshop. The event coincides with the 27th Annual Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium, scheduled from May 21-24 in California at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla.



The main theme of Mr. Hallman's presentation addresses the many threats that can compromise operation of microelectronic systems, especially regarding FPGAs due to corruption of the data used to program the device. He will highlight practical solutions necessary for hardware in safety-critical applications that are governed by high assurance functional safety standards, and how technical experts must start taking advantage of available and emerging verification and validation technologies.

"This is another great example where MacB technical experts have been chosen to present during key industry conferences and panels," said Barry Polakowski, Senior Director of MacB's SCC division. "Our continued participation highlights MacB's thought leadership and subject matter expertise on a number of FPGA topics including validation and verification for bitstreams, trust assessment, assurance risk and mitigation, and third-party intellectual property assurance. The objective is to tap into the professional experience of other attendees, and be an active partner in strategic discussions across the government and industry."

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation's most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com.

ABOUT SEE SYMPOSIUM/MAPLD WORKSHOP

The Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium and the Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Workshop are supported by Cobham Semiconductor Solutions, The Aerospace Corporation, Brigham Young University, Lockheed Martin, the NASA Electronic Parts and Packaging Program, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, and Vanderbilt University. SEE Symposium and MAPLD are sponsored by SEE Symposium, California.

