Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that three posters highlighting clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 STOMP study will be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2018 Annual Meeting taking place June 14-17, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. These three poster presentations will feature updated data from the STOMP arms evaluating selinexor, the Company's lead, novel, oral SINE compound, and dexamethasone in combination with standard approved therapies, Velcade, Pomalyst or Darzalex in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma.



"Following our positive results for selinexor in the STORM study in patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma, we are pleased to be presenting updated results of selinexor combinations in earlier lines of myeloma treatment," said Sharon Shacham, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Karyopharm. "In the previously reported Phase 1b/2 STOMP study results, selinexor has shown robust anti-myeloma activity and a manageable safety profile in patients with relapsed or refractory myeloma after at least one prior therapy. The STOMP results not only provide the underlying clinical rationale for the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 BOSTON study evaluating selinexor in combination with once weekly Velcade, but also provide supportive data for selinexor as a potential new backbone therapy in combination with approved myeloma therapies, often with synergistic activity. We look forward to sharing these updated STOMP results from the Velcade, Pomalyst and Darzalex arms with the medical community at EHA this year."

Details for the EHA 2018 presentations are as follows:

Title: Selinexor combined with pomalidomide and low dose dexamethasone (SPd) in a relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patient population

Presenter: Christine Chen, University of Toronto, Princess Margaret Cancer Center

Final Abstract Code: PF586

Topic/Session Title: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies – Clinical

Date and Time: Friday, June 15, 2018; 17:30 – 19:00 CEST

Location: Poster area

Title: Selinexor combined with low dose bortezomib and dexamethasone (SVd) induces a high response rate in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM)

Lead author: Nizar Bahlis, Southern Alberta Cancer Research Institute

Final Abstract Code: PS1322

Topic/Session Title: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies – Clinical

Date and Time: Saturday, June 16, 2018; 17:30 – 19:00 CEST

Location: Poster area

Title: A Phase 1b study using the combination of selinexor, daratumumab, and dexamethasone in multiple myeloma patients previously exposed to proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs

Lead author: Cristina Gasparetto, Duke University

Final Abstract Code: PS1329

Topic/Session Title: Myeloma and other monoclonal gammopathies – Clinical

Date and Time: Saturday, June 16, 2018; 17:30 – 19:00 CEST

Location: Poster area

About Selinexor

Selinexor (KPT-330) is a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export / SINE compound. Selinexor functions by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (also called CRM1), leading to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus. This reinitiates and amplifies their tumor suppressor function and is believed to lead to the selective induction of apoptosis in cancer cells, while largely sparing normal cells. To date, over 2,400 patients have been treated with selinexor. In April 2018, Karyopharm reported positive top-line data from the Phase 2b STORM study evaluating selinexor in combination with low-dose dexamethasone in patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Selinexor has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in multiple myeloma and Fast Track designation for the patient population evaluated in the STORM study. Karyopharm plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the second half of 2018, with a request for accelerated approval for oral selinexor as a new treatment for patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. The Company also plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in early 2019 with a request for conditional approval. Selinexor is also being evaluated in several other mid- and later-phase clinical trials across multiple cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma in a pivotal, randomized Phase 3 study in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone (BOSTON) and as a potential backbone therapy in combination with approved therapies (STOMP), and in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (SADAL), liposarcoma (SEAL), and an investigator-sponsored study in endometrial cancer (SIENDO), among others. Additional Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are ongoing or currently planned, including multiple studies in combination with one or more approved therapies in a variety of tumor types to further inform Karyopharm's clinical development priorities for selinexor. Additional clinical trial information for selinexor is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm, which was founded by Dr. Sharon Shacham, currently has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the timing of submissions to regulatory authorities and the potential availability of accelerated approval pathways, the therapeutic potential of and potential clinical development plans for Karyopharm's drug candidates, especially selinexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases, that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue or that any feedback from regulatory authorities will ultimately lead to the approval of selinexor or any of Karyopharm's other drug candidates. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; Karyopharm's ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for diseases in which Karyopharm is currently developing its drug candidates; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any drug candidates it is developing. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 10, 2018, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

