Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2018 10:01am   Comments
Share:

        

First quarter in brief

  • Decision on new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders taken at Extraordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2018
  • Patent application for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma approved in the US
  • Product patent for the second patent family in the SILC project granted in the US

Events after the end of the period

  • The rights issue implemented in April was oversubscribed by approximately 30 percent. The company received a capital infusion of approximately SEK 46,9 M after issue expenses
  • Our partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year
  2018 2017   2017
         
Net sales 4.8 4.7   20.2
Operating loss -8.5 -14.6   *-102.5
Loss after tax -10.2 -15.8   *-108,8
Loss per share (SEK) -0.11 -0.16   -1.12
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period) 12.8 62.7   25.2

   * of which write down of property SEK 50 M

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

  		Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00

 

The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en.

Attachment

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.