Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018
First quarter in brief
- Decision on new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders taken at Extraordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2018
- Patent application for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma approved in the US
- Product patent for the second patent family in the SILC project granted in the US
Events after the end of the period
- The rights issue implemented in April was oversubscribed by approximately 30 percent. The company received a capital infusion of approximately SEK 46,9 M after issue expenses
- Our partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full-year
|2018
|2017
|2017
|Net sales
|4.8
|4.7
|20.2
|Operating loss
|-8.5
|-14.6
|*-102.5
|Loss after tax
|-10.2
|-15.8
|*-108,8
|Loss per share (SEK)
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-1.12
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period)
|12.8
|62.7
|25.2
* of which write down of property SEK 50 M
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
| Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en.
Attachment