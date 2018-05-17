Market Overview

LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2018 10:00am   Comments
CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

                   
2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference     May 23, 2018            
Marriott East Side Hotel, New York                  
                   
Jefferies 2018 Global Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference     May 24, 2018            
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York                  
                   

Materials used during the presentations will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conferences.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com

