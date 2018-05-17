LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23, 2018 Marriott East Side Hotel, New York Jefferies 2018 Global Automotive Aftermarket Investor Conference May 24, 2018 InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Materials used during the presentations will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conferences.



About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

