Full Spectrum to Speak at ThinkBIG 2018 Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Spectrum Inc., a leading supplier of private licensed wireless data networks and solutions, announced today its CEO, Stewart Kantor, will participate on an expert panel at AutomaTech's ThinkBIG 2018 Conference on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for mission-critical and infrastructure applications.



The conference, which begins today, will elaborate on the Industrial Internet or Industry 4.0 and the advantages to infrastructure and industrial applications. It will also provide attendees with actionable information on best practices for incorporating and utilizing IIoT within their own operations, addressing current industry trends, security concerns and elements to consider with implementation

The conference starts May 17 in Westford, Mass. and will be held in three other cities including Bernardsville, N.J. on May 22; Alexandria, Va. on May 24; and Buffalo, N.Y. on June 19. Each event will feature breakout sections, exhibitions, networking opportunities and the featured expert panel.

Full Spectrum CEO Stewart Kantor will share the Company's experience establishing IIoT for mission critical entities, and the advantages of private, licensed wireless networks, most notably the company's FullMAX™ technology. Mr. Kantor will be accompanied by other industry leaders from GE Digital, Facility ConneX, Moxa, Stratus, Factora and PTC ThingWorx.

"We look forward, during this conference, to discussing how industrial users can easily and effectively implement secure, reliable IIoT connectivity in the field. We also appreciate this opportunity, made possible through our strategic partner, AutomaTech, to present alongside a number of other thought leaders in the industry," said Stewart Kantor, CEO of Full Spectrum. "The rapid adoption of IoT has left industrial users in search of wireless connectivity, however, there have been significant differences in demands for the consumer IoT compared to IIoT including security, reliability and availability. We will elaborate on the differences between IoT and IIoT and how to begin to implement industrial Internet connectivity."

