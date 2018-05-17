Stifel Signs Three-Year Deal to Serve as Co-Presenting Sponsor of Golf Channel's NCAA Golf Championships Coverage

ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) today announced that it has signed a three-year agreement to serve as co-presenting sponsor of Golf Channel's coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's and Men's Golf National Championships.



The deal will commence with the 2018 Championships, which will take place May 21-23 and 28-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Stifel will receive category exclusivity, graphic and verbal sponsor designations, an executive message, and brand exposure on Golf Channel's on-air, digital, and social media properties.

In addition, Stifel has renewed its presenting sponsorship of the Fred Haskins Award, given annually to the nation's outstanding male collegiate golfer. Stifel has served as presenting sponsor of the Haskins Award since 2011 and under this new agreement will continue to do so through 2020. The 2018 Fred Haskins Award winner will be announced on Golf Channel's Golf Central on Wednesday, June 6.

"We're excited to serve as co-presenting sponsor of Golf Channel's coverage of the NCAA Golf National Championships," said Ron Kruszewski, CEO of Stifel. "For the last seven years, we've partnered with Golf Channel and Golfweek through our association with the Haskins Award, and this sponsorship is a natural extension of those efforts, which have helped us broaden Stifel's reach and name recognition. We're honored to be aligned with these outstanding organizations, not to mention the exemplary student-athletes and their commitment to excellence, as we continue to connect with college golf fans."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

