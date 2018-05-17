Hudson Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:HUD) (OTC:HUDRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert ("Bob") Shields to the Board of Directors. Hudson also announces the appointment of Flemming Knudsen as the Chairman of the Board, succeeding John Hick.



Bob Shields brings to the Company significant operational experience across a number of industries. Bob was most recently President of Island Tug & Barge Ltd (ITB) prior to its recent sale. Over a span of 30 years, Bob grew ITB to be one of the West Coast's largest bulk transporters which included operations in the Canadian high Arctic. Through his family's holding company, Coal Island Ltd., he owns operations in commercial real-estate, forest products manufacturing, and until recently, marine transportation services. Bob has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Victoria (1985) and obtained his ocean going Masters Certificate in 1987.

James Tuer, Hudson's President stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Bob to our board as we move the Company from development to operations. Bob has a strong track record of running successful operating businesses and has an in-depth knowledge of the marine industry which is important as Hudson starts to ship its GreenSpar (anorthosite) product worldwide. In conjunction with this appointment, we are announcing the resignation of John Hick who is retiring from the board. John has been the Company's longest serving independent director going back to September 2002. He has provided invaluable assistance and mentoring to the Company over the past 16 years. On behalf of both management and the rest of the directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank John for his support and guidance."

The Company is very happy to announce that Flemming Knudsen has agreed to take on the role of Chairman of the Board. Flemming has been on the Board since 2010 and has been instrumental in guiding the company's efforts in Greenland and Denmark. Flemming is a highly respected businessman in Greenland where, from 2007 to 2011, he served as the CEO of Royal Greenland A/S, which is the biggest company in Greenland and one of Europe's largest seafood companies. Prior to this, he was the CEO of Air Greenland for five years and CFO of ECCO shoes. His mining experience stems from 1974, when he served for nine years as Finance and Accounting Manager, then VP Finance of Cominco's Black Angel lead/zinc/silver mine in Greenland.

