Coda Octopus Group to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL, May 17, 2018 – Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (NASDAQ:CODA), a global leader in real-time 3D sonar technology and real-time subsea intelligence, announced that Annmarie Gayle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Blair Cunningham, President of Technology, will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference in Santa Monica, California, on May 23rd, 2018. Ms. Gayle and Mr. Cunningham will present an overview of Coda Octopus Group's two business segments – subsea products and U.S./EU defense engineering – and provide an update of the Group's strategic initiatives at 11:00 a.m. PT in room Arcadia F at Lowes Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Presentation materials will be available at the Company's website. Interested parties may contact their B. Riley representative to arrange meetings at the event. For more information on the conference, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_48593/~public/conference_home.html.

About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

Originally founded in 1994 as Coda Technologies, the Coda Octopus Group's patented real-time 3D subsea sonar technology, Echoscope®, enables real-time 3D imaging and mapping in zero visibility conditions underwater, and is used globally in numerous applications including defense, marine construction, oil and gas subsea infrastructure installation and surveys, and port and harbor security. For further information, please visit http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at: cogi@codaoctopusgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Coda Octopus Group, Inc. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, customer demand for our products and market prices; the outcome of our ongoing research and development efforts relating to our products including our patented real time 3D solutions; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and other examples of forward looking statement set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2018. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

