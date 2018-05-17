SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., (NASDAQ:SLS) (SELLAS) today announced that data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 study of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's nivolumab in patients with Wilms Tumor 1 + ovarian cancer will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 1 - 5, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, following the positive outcome in triple negative breast cancer patients (TNBC) from the Phase 2b trial for NeuVax, SELLAS will be conducting clinical and regulatory advisory board meetings at ASCO based on the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommendation to expeditiously seek regulatory guidance by the FDA for the development of NeuVax in TNBC.



Clinical and immunological data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 GPS plus nivolumab trial evaluating GPS in patients with recurrent WT1+ ovarian cancer in second or greater clinical remission after salvage chemotherapy will be presented. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: A phase I study of concomitant galinpepimut-s (GPS) in combination with nivolumab (nivo) in patients (pts) with WT1+ ovarian cancer (OC) in second or third remission.

A phase I study of concomitant galinpepimut-s (GPS) in combination with nivolumab (nivo) in patients (pts) with WT1+ ovarian cancer (OC) in second or third remission. Presenter: Roisin E. O'Cearbhaill, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Roisin E. O'Cearbhaill, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Abstract Number: 5553

5553 Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Date and Time: June 4, 2018, 1:15PM – 4:45PM CT

June 4, 2018, 1:15PM – 4:45PM CT Location: McCormick Place, Hall A

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS has Phase 3 clinical trials planned for GPS in two indications, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and malignant plural mesothelioma (MPM) and is also developing GPS as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma and ovarian cancer. SELLAS has received Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), as well as the European Medicines Agency, for GPS in AML, MPM and MM; GPS also received Fast Track designation for AML and MPM from the FDA. SELLAS' second product candidate, NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S), is a first-in-class, HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy being investigated for the prevention of the recurrence of breast cancer after standard of care treatment in the adjuvant setting.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

ir@sellaslife.com

David Moser, JD

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

813-864-2571

info@sellaslife.com

Source: SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.