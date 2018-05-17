Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at 13th Annual MEC Workshop in Krakow, Poland

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control technologies in North America, today announced that John Pavlish, Senior VP and Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C, will be a featured speaker at the MEC 13 Workshop, a gathering of international emission control experts specializing in the reduction of mercury to be held in Krakow, Poland, May 21-23, 2018.



John Pavlish, Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C and a widely recognized mercury capture expert, will present the application of ME 2 C's proprietary mercury capture technology with low-rank coals, Europe's primary coal source, on May 21 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+2.

Additionally, John Pavlish will jointly introduce the recently announced ME 2 C-Cabot licensing arrangement in the EU with Jamie Fessenden, Cabot Corporation's Commercial Director. Fessenden is scheduled to present under "Session 4: Sorbents" on May 22 at 4:00 p.m. GMT+2.

"With continued regulatory influence from the ratification of the Minimata Convention and tightening European Union mercury capture regulations, our direct access to world renowned mercury capture experts and decision makers at MEC 13 is especially timely," said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. "With the recent EU-IED regulation issued in the BREF, we expect Europe to become a significant commercial opportunity by 2020.

"We believe that the launch of our European licensing transaction with Cabot Corporation at a well-respected industry event such as the MEC 13 Conference will provide the market visibility necessary to further drive technology adoption amongst increasingly stringent mercury capture regulations in the European Union. We have begun testing with major utilities across multiple EU member nations and look forward to providing updates as appropriate."

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) MATS rule requires that all coal- and oil-fired power plants in the U.S., larger than 25 mega-watts remove roughly 90% of mercury from their emissions starting April 15, 2015. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal levels compliant with MATS at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115

rmacpherson@midwestemissions.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



