NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Appointment to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Madsen is a pediatric neurosurgeon, Director of Epilepsy Surgery at Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and Associate Professor of Harvard Medical School. While pursuing his undergraduate degree at the University of Utah, he worked in the lab of Edwin Catmull, the founder of Pixar. That influence led Dr. Madsen to use his own knowledge of software to implement live 3D models for use in neurosurgery. In addition, Dr. Madsen has authored or co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed papers and currently holds nine patents related to improving care in epilepsy and hydrocephalus.

Dave Rosa, President and CEO of NeuroOne, commented, "We are pleased to have Dr. Madsen working with us. He brings a unique blend of creativity and experience that will be invaluable as we move forward with our thin film electrode technology. Above all, his sincere passion for and commitment to improving patient outcomes in the field of neurosurgery are obvious to those of us that have had the pleasure of meeting him."

Dr. Madsen joins the following distinguished individuals on NeuroOne's current scientific advisory board: Dr. Greg Worrell (Mayo Clinic), Dr. Jamie Van Gompel (Mayo Clinic), Dr. Jorge Gonzalez (Cleveland Clinic), Dr. Greg Esper (Emory University), and Justin Williams, Ph.D. (Wisconsin University Research Foundation).

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremors and other related brain related disorders.

