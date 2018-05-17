Vecna and Imprivata announce solution to deliver streamlined and secure patient self-service platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vecna Technologies, a leader in patient self-service solutions, announced the integration of its onsite patient check-in platform with Imprivata PatientSecure®, the leading positive patient identification solution for healthcare. Ambulatory and acute care providers are now able to use Imprivata's biometric palm vein scanning to securely identify patients who are checking in using Vecna's self-service platform.



The API integration demonstrates Vecna's focus on enhanced security and rapid return on investment for healthcare providers. Imprivata PatientSecure replaces some aspects of the manual patient check-in process by creating a 1:1 link between a patient's biometrics and the patient's medical record. This integrated solution reduces fraud, automates authenticated patient check-in, and improves insurance validation, co-pay collections, and digital form completion, significantly enhancing and streamlining the patient experience.

"We are seeing strong demand across the healthcare landscape for streamlined and secure patient self-service solutions. Vecna is pleased to be partnering with Imprivata to deliver integrated technology to our customers," said Deborah Theobald, Chief Executive Officer of Vecna. "Partnering with Imprivata enables Vecna to deliver patient self-service solutions that allow providers to focus on care and transform the patient experience."

"At patient registration, it's crucial to positively identify the right patient in order to prevent adverse events related to misidentification," said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. "By partnering with Vecna, we're ensuring that patients are not only accurately identified, but also experience the best possible registration workflows, ultimately increasing adoption of patient check-in platforms while improving patient safety and revenue cycle performance."

Vecna's integration capabilities reduce operational costs and offer a consumer-focused experience for both patients and provider staff by automating and eliminating manual tasks. By combining its offering with Imprivata PatientSecure, Vecna adds security and confidence for providers and patients that the right care is being provided to the correct patient.

To learn more visit Vecna Technologies and Imprivata at the MUSE 2018 International Conference (May 29 – June 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida) Vecna Technologies booth #1232 and Imprivata booth #208.

