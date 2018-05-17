Healthcare Sales Executive, Daniel Gauvreau, Joins Inspirata Canada as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for AIM, Inc.

Toronto, CA, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. announced today that healthcare sales executive, Daniel (Dan) Gauvreau, has joined the company's Canadian subsidiary, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Inc. (AIM), as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, effective May 7, 2018.

Based in the company's Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Dan will be responsible for Canadian-based sales of AIM's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools that extract cancer-related data from clinical documents, such as pathology reports, molecular testing reports, treatment plans and clinician's notes. He also will gradually assume responsibility for sales and customer support for Inspirata's digital pathology workflow solution in Canada.

"Dan has a wealth of experience in B2B and B2G sales, particularly in the healthcare sector," says AIM CEO, Jack Golabek. "He has a proven record of success with companies such as Cardinal Health, Iron Mountain, Eclipsys and Infor, where his leadership enabled sales teams to win projects exceeding $15M."

Prior to joining Inspirata/AIM, Dan led sales and marketing at Mozzaz, a producer of mobile/digital health monitoring apps that hospitals and clinics use for patient engagement and digital patient management. Dan has a master's degree in Informatics from the University of Illinois in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in commerce specializing in finance from Concordia University in Montreal.

"We believe Dan's background in sales leadership across a wide array of health IT solutions will enable him to provide effective strategies for our expanding product and solution portfolio in Canada," says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan.

About AIM, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Inc. (AIM) is an Inspirata subsidiary that is focused on using informatics to improve healthcare by designing, developing and deploying software information systems for the healthcare industry and cancer control. AIM was acquired by Inspirata January 2, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.aim.ca/about/.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique "solution-as-a-service" business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. Inspirata amalgamates this structured data into a central multi-institutional and multi-modal big data cancer repository for clinical, research and educational purposes. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers and pharma among others. This comprehensive solution facilitates a modern precision diagnosis to build a strong foundation for precision medicine. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Marjorie Bulone Inspirata, Inc. 813-570-8905 mbulone@inspirata.com