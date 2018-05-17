Epicureanist's Helix Spinning Whiskey Glass to Launch on The Grommet

Rancho Dominguez, California, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicureanistTM, a leading provider of thoughtful, quality wine and libation accessories, today announced its Helix spinning whiskey glass will launch on The Grommet Friday, May 18, 2018. Renowned for discovering independent makers, inventors, and entrepreneurs, The Grommet reviews thousands of products selecting just three percent to launch on its online marketplace. The Helix whiskey glass was selected because it puts a new spin on the traditional whiskey glass – serving as a conversation piece while aerating its contents to enhance flavor.

"At Epicureanist we are dedicated to designing unique products that take the experience of enjoying a libation to the next level," states India Hynes, Epicureanist's vice president and lead product designer. "Being selected by The Grommet is exciting and affirming because it's a testament to Epicureanist's dedication to functional design and to providing a product that enhances every aspect of enjoying whiskey."

Featuring a patent pending spin function, the Helix spinning whiskey glass creates an eye-catching illusion as it spins. And, its spin is as enticing as it is deliberate. It helps start conversation all while helping the whiskey aerate – releasing its subtle flavors and aromas that may otherwise go unnoticed.

To learn more about The Grommet and to purchase the Helix whiskey glass, visit thegrommet.com , and to learn more about Epicureanist visit epicureanist.com.

About EpicureanistTM

Epicureanist was founded in 2010 to provide thoughtful, quality products to those who enjoy entertaining. From high-end wine and libation accessories, to unique tabletop décor and an assortment of small appliances, Epicureanist's mission is to provide premium products that make entertaining at home simple, sophisticated and luxurious. For more information about Epicureanist, contact 800-777-VINO (8466) or visit Vinotemp.com . Find Epicureanist on Facebook.com/Vinotemp , pinterest.com /VinotempInternational , and Twitter @Vinotemp .

About The Grommet:

The most innovative, intriguing products deserve a voice. That's where The Grommet comes in. Since 2008, The Grommet has worked with more than 2,000 independent Makers, inventors, and entrepreneurs to launch inventive consumer products. The Grommet discovers, evaluates, and selects products (or "Grommets") across 16 categories and amplifies them to its community of more than 2.7 million people through telling the story behind each product. To learn more visit thegrommet.com .

Media Contact: Colleen Kasel ckkaselmktg(at)gmail.com