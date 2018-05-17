Baozun Announces First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Income from operations was RMB28.4 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 85.2% year-over-year. Operating margin was 3.1%, compared with 1.9% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB14.9 million (US$2.4 million), an increase of 40.8% year-over-year.

Basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per American Depository Share ("ADS 4 ") were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.25 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.20 and RMB0.18, respectively, for the same period of 2017.

Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS5 were RMB0.57 (US$0.09) and RMB0.54 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.54 and RMB0.50 , respectively, for the same period of 2017.

First Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights

Total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") 6 was RMB4,943.2 million, an increase of 66.2% year-over-year.

Non-distribution GMV 8 was RMB4,407.3 million, an increase of 84.1% year-over-year.

was RMB4,407.3 million, an increase of 84.1% year-over-year. Number of brand partners increased to 156 as of March 31, 2018, from 136 as of March 31, 2017.

Number of GMV brand partners increased to 150 as of March 31, 2018, from 125 as of March 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to report another outstanding quarter, which was primarily driven by growth in our existing online stores," commented Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun. "On May 11, 2018, we held our third annual Global Brand E-commerce Summit in Shanghai. This year's theme was ‘Eyes on The Data' and featured talks on big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. We are firmly focused on becoming the leading brand e-commerce business partner and technology development and solution services provider. We plan to continue investing in innovation to further strengthen our industry leading position and create greater value for our shareholders."

Mr. Beck Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun commented, "We delivered another strong quarter of growth with GMV increasing by 66.2% year-over-year. During this quarter, additional investments in innovation and productization were for RMB13.5 million. We believe the investments we are now making in innovation will enable us to expand our addressable market, further strengthen our long-term competitiveness, and provide more value to our brand partners over the long run."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB921.2 million (US$146.9 million), an increase of 14.5% from RMB804.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Product sales revenue was RMB459.9 million (US$73.3 million), a decrease of 7.6% from RMB498.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the transition of a leading electronics brand partner's business from the distribution model to the consignment model in September 2017, which was partially offset by an increase in product sales revenue resulting from the increased popularity of brand partners' products and Baozun's increasingly effective marketing and promotional campaigns.

Services revenue was RMB461.3 million (US$73.5 million), an increase of 50.3% from RMB306.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the rapid growth of the Company's consignment model and service fee model, and in particular, growth in sales from existing brand partners and the addition of new brand partners in the apparel category.

Total operating expenses were RMB892.8 million (US$142.3 million), compared with RMB789.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Cost of products was RMB379.1 million (US$60.4 million), compared with RMB439.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the transition of a leading electronics brand partner's business from the distribution model to the consignment model in September 2017 and improved margins from product sales, which were partially offset by higher costs associated with an increase in product sales revenue.





Fulfillment expenses were RMB210.6 million (US$33.6 million), compared with RMB132.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in GMV contribution from the Company's consignment model and warehouse rental expenses.





Sales and marketing expenses were RMB221.1 million (US$35.3 million), compared with RMB162.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the recruitment of additional online store operational staff and an increase in promotional and marketing expenses associated with Company-operated online stores.





Technology and content expenses were RMB50.3 million (US$8.0 million), compared with RMB28.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to increased investments in innovation and productization, including recruitment of additional technology-focused staff.





were RMB50.3 million (US$8.0 million), compared with RMB28.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to increased investments in innovation and productization, including recruitment of additional technology-focused staff. General and administrative expenses were RMB32.3 million (US$5.2 million), compared with RMB27.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in administrative, corporate strategy, and business planning staff.

Income from operations was RMB28.4 million (US$4.5 million), compared with RMB15.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was 3.1%, compared with 1.9% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB45.7 million (US$7.3 million), compared with RMB33.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.0%, compared with 4.2% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB14.9 million (US$2.4 million), an increase of 40.8% from the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.25 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.20 and RMB0.18, respectively, in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB31.9 million (US$5.1 million), an increase of 10.7% from the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB0.57 (US$0.09) and RMB0.54 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.54 and RMB0.50, respectively, in the same period of 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had RMB709.3 million (US$113.1 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment, an increase from RMB557.4 million as of December 31, 2017 primarily due to the collection of accounts receivable during the first quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

The Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB1,060 million and RMB1,100 million for the second quarter of 2018.

While the Company is transitioning more of its business from the distribution model towards the non-distribution model, Baozun is providing quarterly guidance on services revenues. The Company expects services revenue to increase by over 50% on a year-over-year basis for the second quarter of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company's business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is net income/(loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share multiplied by three.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) enable the Company's management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors' assessment of the Company's operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc., and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company's business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income/(loss) from operations, operating margin, net income/(loss), net margin, net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com

___________________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.2726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 30, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

4 Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares.

5 Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.

6 GMV includes value added tax and excludes (i) shipping charges, (ii) surcharges and other taxes, (iii) value of the goods that are returned and (iv) deposits for purchases that have not been settled.

7 Distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the distribution business model.

8 Non-distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the service fee business model and the consignment business model.

9 Certain reclassifications in accounts receivable, inventories, prepayments and other current assets and accrued expenses and other current liabilities as of December 31, 2017 were retrospectively adjusted as a result of the adoption of a new revenue accounting standard effective on January 1, 2018.

Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of December 31,

2017 March 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 244,809 533,545 85,060 Restricted cash 48,848 105,150 16,763 Short-term investment 312,614 175,714 28,013 Accounts receivable, net1 1,085,669 837,988 133,595 Inventories1 382,028 365,975 58,345 Advances to suppliers 88,881 82,431 13,141 Prepayments and other current assets1 214,636 121,124 19,310 Amounts due from related parties 88,795 72,156 11,503 Total current assets 2,466,280 2,294,083 365,730 Non-current assets Investments in equity investees 24,268 40,308 6,426 Property and equipment, net 330,924 332,382 52,990 Intangible assets, net 66,150 74,500 11,877 Land use right, net 44,618 44,362 7,072 Goodwill 13,158 13,158 2,098 Other non-current assets 18,043 22,350 3,563 Deferred tax assets 15,528 15,646 2,494 Total non-current assets 512,689 542,706 86,520 Total assets 2,978,969 2,836,789 452,250





Baozun Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2017 March 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loan 172,000 127,463 20,321 Accounts payable 583,532 485,333 77,373 Notes payable 48,000 19,400 3,093 Income tax payables 30,420 13,353 2,129 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities1 314,870 278,295 44,367 Total current liabilities 1,148,822 923,844 147,283 Long-term loan - 63,306 10,092 Deferred tax liability 3,710 3,612 576 Total Non-current liabilities 3,710 66,918 10,668 Total liabilities 1,152,532 990,762 157,951 Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001

par value; 470,000,000 shares

authorized, 152,824,659 and

156,567,603 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31,

2017 and March 31, 2018,

respectively) 95 97 16 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001

par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized, 13,300,738 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31,

2017 and March 31, 2018,

respectively) 8 8 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,823,925 1,843,084 293,831 Accumulated deficit (25,000 ) (10,069 ) (1,606 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,995 (5,041 ) (804 ) Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity 1,809,023 1,828,079 291,438 Noncontrolling interests 17,414 17,948 2,861 Total equity 1,826,437 1,846,027 294,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,978,969 2,836,789 452,250





Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Product sales 497,950 459,930 73,324 Services 306,921 461,269 73,537 Total net revenues 804,871 921,199 146,861 Operating expenses (1) Cost of products (439,085 ) (379,135 ) (60,443 ) Fulfillment (132,437 ) (210,601 ) (33,575 ) Sales and marketing (2) (162,468 ) (221,132 ) (35,254 ) Technology and content (28,763 ) (50,254 ) (8,012 ) General and administrative (27,243 ) (32,315 ) (5,152 ) Other operating income, net 468 658 105 Total operating expenses (789,528 ) (892,779 ) (142,331 ) Income from operations 15,343 28,420 4,530 Other income (expenses) Interest income 3,132 1,942 310 Interest expense (15 ) (4,116 ) (656 ) Exchange loss (151 ) (1,424 ) (227 ) Income before income tax 18,309 24,822 3,957 Income tax expense (3) (7,174 ) (8,556 ) (1,364 ) Share of loss in equity method investment, net of tax of nil (530 ) (801 ) (128 ) Net income 10,605 15,465 2,465 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (534 ) (85 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 10,605 14,931 2,380 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.07 0.09 0.01 Diluted 0.06 0.08 0.01 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.20 0.27 0.04 Diluted 0.18 0.25 0.04 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 159,516,894 166,857,263 166,857,263 Diluted 174,776,404 177,061,602 177,061,602 Net income 10,605 15,465 2,465 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,493 ) (15,036 ) (2,397 ) Comprehensive income 5,112 429 68

(1) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ Fulfillment 738 861 137 Sales and marketing 5,246 6,220 992 Technology and content 5,379 3,646 581 General and administrative 6,886 6,133 978 18,249 16,860 2,688

(2) Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB nil and RMB0.4 million for the three months period ended March 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

(3) Including income tax benefits of RMB nil and RMB0.1 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the three months period ended March 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Baozun Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for share and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 15,343 28,420 4,530 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 18,249 16,860 2,688 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 391 62 Non-GAAP income from operations 33,592 45,671 7,280 Net Income 10,605 15,465 2,465 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 18,249 16,860 2,688 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 391 62 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - (98 ) (15 ) Non-GAAP net income 28,854 32,618 5,200 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 10,605 14,931 2,380 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 18,249 16,860 2,688 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 199 32 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - (50 ) (8 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 28,854 31,940 5,092 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS: Basic 0.54 0.57 0.09 Diluted 0.50 0.54 0.09 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 159,516,894 166,857,263 166,857,263 Diluted 174,776,404 177,061,602 177,061,602

