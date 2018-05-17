Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Henry Tirri as Chief Technology Officer.



Dr. Tirri is a technology executive with deep experience in a variety of technology areas, including areas of increasing relevance to mobile such as artificial intelligence, automotive and data analytics, among others. Dr. Tirri was formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Harman International Industries (HARMAN) and previously led connected car research and development at the company. Prior to HARMAN, Dr. Tirri occupied a variety of roles over more than a decade at Nokia, including Executive Vice President and Head of Technologies Business, Chief Technology Officer, and Senior Vice President and Head of the Nokia Research Center.

"Henry Tirri is a recognized visionary technologist, and a great addition to the InterDigital team as we broaden our technology footprint and as mobile technology enters an ever-widening array of new industry segments," said William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital. "InterDigital is entering an exciting period, with the impact of our longtime technology area – wireless – continuing to grow and with the company expanding into new areas like sensor technology and video. Henry's broad experience and deep rooting in R&D are tremendous assets to the company at a time of unprecedented opportunity for InterDigital."

In his new role at InterDigital, Dr. Tirri will lead the company's technology vision and strategy, including the evolution of the company's technology road map. Working closely with other executives, Dr. Tirri will partner with internal R&D efforts, external investments and corporate development in executing the company's technology vision.

Most recently, Dr. Tirri served in an advisory role with multinational banking corporation BBVA. He holds a PhD in computer science from University of Helsinki, has held professorships at University of Helsinki, Stanford University, University of California at Berkeley, and Aalto University, and is a Fellow of the Helsinki Institute for Information Technology (HIIT).

