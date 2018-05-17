ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters on Varlitinib at ASCO

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT) (NASDAQ:ASLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced the online publication of two abstracts on varlitinib that have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, 1-5 June 2018.



Varlitinib is a highly potent pan-HER inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4. At ASCO, ASLAN will present the study design of its ongoing global pivotal clinical trial of varlitinib, the TREatmEnT OPPortunity (TREETOPP) study, as a second-line treatment of biliary tract cancer. No new data from the TREETOPP study will be disclosed.

In a second poster, new data will be presented from a Phase 1b study of varlitinib to determine the maximum tolerated dose in advanced solid tumours as combination therapy with paclitaxel. The recommended dose of varlitinib in combination with paclitaxel was found to be 300mg BID. Varlitinib showed efficacy in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer patients with some patients experiencing relatively long durations of response. The study was conducted by Dr. Soo-Chin Lee (National University Cancer Institute, Singapore) in collaboration with ASLAN.

Details of the presentations:



Poster Number: 326a

Abstract Number: TPS4143

Abstract Title: TREETOPP: A phase 2/3 study of varlitinib plus capecitabine versus placebo plus capecitabine as second-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancers (BTCs).

Session Title: Gastrointestinal (Non-colorectal) Cancer

Date/Time: 3 June 2018, 8:00 AM-11:30 AM (CDT)

Location: Hall A

Poster Number: 414

Abstract Number: 2588

Abstract Title: Dose finding study of varlitinib ± trastuzumab with carboplatin/paclitaxel in advanced solid tumors.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

Date and time: 4 June 2018, 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM (CDT)

Location: Hall A

The abstracts are available online at asco.org at: http://abstracts.asco.org/

About varlitinib (ASLAN001)

Varlitinib (ASLAN001) is a highly potent, oral, reversible, small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4. These receptors can be mutated or overexpressed in many tumors, which can cause excessive proliferative activity and uncontrolled growth. Therefore, by inhibiting the activation of the HER receptors, varlitinib could inhibit proliferation and control tumor growth. Varlitinib is currently being studied in gastric, biliary tract, breast and colorectal cancers. Varlitinib has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States for gastric cancer and cholangiocarcinoma, a sub-type of biliary tract cancer, and was awarded orphan drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT) (NASDAQ:ASLN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.