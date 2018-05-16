Planning tools in place to help guests navigate Banff National Park May Long Weekend

BANFF, Alberta and LAKE LOUISE, Alberta, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced digital and face-to-face resources are rolled out and ready to support increased transit and shuttle services, encourage responsible trip planning and help visitors enjoy their experience in Banff National Park this May Long Weekend and summer season.



Explorethepark.ca provides all the information visitors need to go car-free in Banff and Lake Louise with detailed transit and shuttle route descriptions, frequency and fares. Information is also available for bike rentals, easy to reach walking trails and booking tours. The trip planning tool also helps reduce congestion at popular locations by outlining different times to visit key attractions and promoting lesser known areas. Information about RV access and real-time parking details is also available.

Visitor Centres are another avenue of support for travellers, both digitally and in person, including mobile sites and interpretive displays. Knowledgeable staff and ambassadors can be found at locations on Banff Ave., in the Banff Train Station, in Lake Louise village or by contacting @Banff_Info on Twitter.

"Our growing digital and face-to-face presence helps us manage our summer season and promote the wide range of activities and services available. It also provides all the information visitors need to step out of their vehicle and explore Banff and Lake Louise," said Leslie Bruce, president and CEO, Banff and Lake Louise Tourism.

Expanded transit and shuttle services are in place to help visitors experience Banff National Park car-free this summer. After a successful pilot project in 2017, On-It Regional Transit is expanding from 26 to 35 days. Visitors can travel between Banff and Calgary for $10 each way. The bus service will run weekends and holidays starting May 19. Riders arriving in Banff will receive a free transfer to Roam Transit.

Roam is also extending its offering. The town's main local routes—with pick-up and drop-off locations at Banff Hot Springs, Banff Gondola, Rimrock Hotel, Banff Springs Hotel, Bow Falls Viewpoint and Tunnel Mountain Campground—have increased frequency. Roam will also be increasing daily buses to Lake Minnewanka—now every half-hour—and new routes to the Cave & Basin National Historic Site.

Parks Canada will also run shuttles to popular sites including Johnston Canyon, Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. This increase in operations supports the average five per cent annual increase in visitation over the last five years.

"Working with our partners, we are helping people navigate our most popular season by making sure there are a range of ways to explore the park in a carefree, car-free-way. We're encouraging travelers to walk, bike, book a tour or enjoy public transit and shuttles," said Bruce. "We continue to find new ways for visitors to be responsible guests in Banff National Park and leaving cars and their emissions behind is one way visitors can make a positive impact."

