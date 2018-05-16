Market Overview

Great TITAN Meat Up Movie

Globe Newswire  
May 16, 2018 6:51pm   Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 16 is National BBQ Day. To celebrate, Nissan is releasing the Great TITAN Meat Up Movie – a film capturing a unique meat smoking and off-roading event that paired journalists and employees against a team of executives from Nissan who love to BBQ in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Nissan celebrates National BBQ Day with the Great TITAN Meat Up Movie
May 16 is National BBQ Day. To celebrate, Nissan is releasing the Great TITAN Meat Up Movie – a film capturing a unique meat smoking and off-roading event that paired journalists and employees against a team of executives from Nissan who love to BBQ in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.



The Great TITAN Meat Up was judged by two celebrity chefs – Chef Cory Bahr and Chef David Rose of Food Network fame – and showcased the ultimate BBQ machine, the Smokin' TITAN.

Watch to see which teams were crowned champions at the first-ever Great TITAN Meat Up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zizS3VRCCno

Wendy Orthman
Nissan North America
313-971-4933
wendy.orthman@nissan-usa.com

Kevin Raftery
Nissan Truck, SUV & Outdoor Communications
615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

1. Smokin' TITAN is a project vehicle not available for purchase.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e84d2b13-34d3-453d-8d5a-cc071137f838

