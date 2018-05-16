Great TITAN Meat Up Movie
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 16 is National BBQ Day. To celebrate, Nissan is releasing the Great TITAN Meat Up Movie – a film capturing a unique meat smoking and off-roading event that paired journalists and employees against a team of executives from Nissan who love to BBQ in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
The Great TITAN Meat Up was judged by two celebrity chefs – Chef Cory Bahr and Chef David Rose of Food Network fame – and showcased the ultimate BBQ machine, the Smokin' TITAN.
Watch to see which teams were crowned champions at the first-ever Great TITAN Meat Up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zizS3VRCCno
1. Smokin' TITAN is a project vehicle not available for purchase.
