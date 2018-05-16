ATCO Ltd. Reports On Voting Results From The 2018 Annual Meeting Of Share Owners

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO) (TSX:ACO)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 15, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, a resolution was passed by ballot, electing each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management as a Director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES



VOTES FOR %

IN FAVOUR Robert T. Booth 11,507,019 99.9 Denis M. Ellard 11,511,764 99.9 C. Anthony Fountain 11,512,664 99.9 Michael R.P. Rayfield 11,512,964 99.9 Robert J. Routs 11,510,664 99.9 Nancy C. Southern 11,508,419 99.9 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 11,510,979 99.9 Roger J. Urwin 11,510,764 99.9 Susan R. Werth 11,505,304 99.9 Charles W. Wilson 11,509,964 99.9

This matter is described in greater detail in the 2018 Notice of Annual Meeting of Share Owners and Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2018.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

403-292-7502



